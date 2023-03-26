89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $849.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

Institutional Trading of 89bio

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 89bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in 89bio by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.