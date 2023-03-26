Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys New Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 0.7 %

LNW opened at $56.82 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. Analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

