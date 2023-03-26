Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

