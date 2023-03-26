Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 43,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

