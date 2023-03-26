Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

