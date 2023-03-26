Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern First Bancshares news, insider William M. Aiken III bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,038. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Aiken III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,172 shares of company stock worth $369,852. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Further Reading

