AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

