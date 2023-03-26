Acala Token Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $63.83 million and $2.01 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00030225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00199556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,866.37 or 1.00009866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10275039 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,874,439.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.