Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $220,816.83 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009671 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004057 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004850 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003906 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003072 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.