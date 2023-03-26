Adviser Investments LLC Buys 1,891 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,333.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $495.27 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

