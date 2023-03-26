Adviser Investments LLC Buys Shares of 35,019 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,019 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.57. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

