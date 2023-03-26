Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

