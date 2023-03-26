Adviser Investments LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

