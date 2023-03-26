Adviser Investments LLC Invests $6.60 Million in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

