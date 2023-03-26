Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 3,705,568 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 16,793.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,727,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $285,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 300,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $76.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

