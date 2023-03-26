Adviser Investments LLC Sells 1,093,710 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093,710 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $708,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

