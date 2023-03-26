Adviser Investments LLC Sells 5,883 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $644.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $704.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.