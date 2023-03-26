AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,774 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

