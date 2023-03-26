AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

ARDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. 4,430,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,863,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

