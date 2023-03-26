AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 129,204 Shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) by 516.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,204 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heart Test Laboratories were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSCS. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,935. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

