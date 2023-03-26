AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT stock remained flat at $8.50 during trading on Friday. 370,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,874. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.