AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,515 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRXP shares. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NRXP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 67,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,816. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

