AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,795 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,581,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GBAB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.