AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $79,000 Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,975,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 2,531,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 6.8 %

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.