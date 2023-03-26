Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

