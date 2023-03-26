Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.20% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

