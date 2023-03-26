Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 114,080 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises 3.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.77% of Akamai Technologies worth $102,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $76.05 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $651,070 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

