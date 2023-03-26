Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $170.13 million and approximately $45.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00330734 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,222.81 or 0.25869756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

