Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $37.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00061619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,436,720 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,873,560 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.