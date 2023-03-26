Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $104.50 million and approximately $450,519.45 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.00 or 0.01185907 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009353 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.09 or 0.01509684 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019645 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.