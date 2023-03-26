AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,324,340 shares of company stock valued at $145,701,544 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 267,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

