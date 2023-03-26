American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Raised by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.