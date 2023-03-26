American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.91.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

