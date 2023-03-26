American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

