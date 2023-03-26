American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

