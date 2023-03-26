American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $199.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.