American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $141.84 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

