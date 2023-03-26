Ampleforth Price Tops $1.11 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003987 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $51.27 million and $228,293.64 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Ampleforth Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

