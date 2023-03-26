Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,819 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $88.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

