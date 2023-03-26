Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.14 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

