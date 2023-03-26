Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $39.33.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

