Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 183,241 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,241 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

