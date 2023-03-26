Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,786 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 325.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,255,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter valued at $10,135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at $6,873,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 706.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 484,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 424,388 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.