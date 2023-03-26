Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.27 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

