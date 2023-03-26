Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $93,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $187.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.41. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

