Analyzing FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) & LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 3.84% 5.58% 4.48% LanzaTech Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FutureFuel and LanzaTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and LanzaTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $396.01 million 0.80 $15.21 million $0.35 20.60 LanzaTech Global N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Summary

FutureFuel beats LanzaTech Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

