Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $590,888.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017812 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

