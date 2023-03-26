Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 259,331 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up 2.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 1.06% of Aptiv worth $266,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 10,210.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 117,621 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

