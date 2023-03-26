Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises about 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,546,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 162,811 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 158.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aramark by 35.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $32,702,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

