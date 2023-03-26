Arbitrum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 89.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00004452 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.25242747 USD and is down -8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,361,192,620.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

